Jan 25 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* ‍FITCH SAYS MEXICO HOUSE PRICES STABLE, BRAZIL WILL BOTTOM IN 2018​

* FITCH SAYS EXPECTS BRAZILIAN COVERED BOND REGULATIONS TO HAVE A LIMITED EFFECT ON TOTAL MORTGAGE LENDING IN NEAR TERM

* FITCH SAYS ‍REGIONAL VARIATIONS WILL PERSIST IN LATIN AMERICA‘S MAJOR HOUSING MARKETS IN 2018

* ‍FITCH SAYS PRICES IN HOUSING MARKETS IN BRAZIL WILL STABILIZE WHILE MEXICO'S MODERATE HOUSE PRICE GROWTH WILL BE SUSTAINED​ IN 2018