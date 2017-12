Dec 19 (Reuters) - Fitch:‍

* SAYS RENEWABLES COULD BE HURT BY U.S. CORPORATE TAX REDUCTION​

* SAYS ‍REDUCTION OF CORPORATE TAX WILL LOWER VALUE OF RENEWABLES TAX CREDITS AND DEPRECIATION THAT ATTRACTS INVESTORS​

* SAYS ‍LOWER CORPORATE TAXES MAY ALSO DELAY EXPECTED FLIP DATES FOR EXISTING RENEWABLE PROJECTS​