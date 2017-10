Oct 11 (Reuters) - Fitch :

* says rising Bahrain debt costs add to fiscal pressures​

* Fitch says ‍forecast annual interest costs to rise 46 percent from 2017 to 2019, highlighting Bahrain’s vulnerability to rising global interest rates​

* Fitch says ‍now forecast Bahrain government's 2017 total net financing requirement at nearly $4.5 billion​ Source bit.ly/2g2tnA8