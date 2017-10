Oct 12 (Reuters) -

* ‍Fitch: Saudi banks’ liquidity better but NPLS to edge up​

* Fitch - ‍liquidity for Saudi Arabian banks improved significantly since last year but slowdown in economy likely to lead to rise in non-performing loans​

* Fitch on Saudi banks -‍ expect a rise in sector’s non performing loan ratio and muted credit demand in second half of 2017 and 2018​ Source text for Eikon: