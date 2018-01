BRIEF-Fitch Says Saudi Fiscal Reform Progresses But Framework Incomplete

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS SAUDI FISCAL REFORM PROGRESSES BUT FRAMEWORK INCOMPLETE

* FITCH SAYS RECENT FISCAL MEASURES IN SAUDI ARABIA WILL RAISE GOVERNMENT REVENUES SUSTAINABLY

* FITCH SAYS SAUDI‘S LIMITED PROGRESS ON UNDERLYING FISCAL CONSOLIDATION REFLECTS GREATER FOCUS ON GDP GROWTH TARGETS

* FITCH SAYS CREDIBILITY OF SAUDI ARABIA‘S FISCAL FRAMEWORK IS STILL LIMITED

* FITCH - SAUDI'S REVENUES IN 2018 MAY ALSO GET A ONE-OFF BOOST FROM SETTLEMENTS WITH WEALTHY INDIVIDUALS POST ANTI-CORRUPTION CAMPAIGN LAUNCHED IN NOV