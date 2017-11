Nov 8 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* ‍Fitch says several U.S. state elections may mean Affordable Care Act (ACA) and fiscal shifts

* Fitch says ‍key elections on Nov. 7 indicate potential for policy shifts in New Jersey, Maine, Virginia regarding budget management, healthcare finances​ ​

* ‍Fitch says anticipates Maine's governor will remain opposed, could delay implementation of medicaid expansion through various administrative mechanisms​