BRIEF-Fitch says ‍shifting U.S. Consumer preferences accelerating trends like growth of private label, artisanal brands

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Shifting U.S. Consumer preferences changing food & beverage landscape, accelerating trends like growth of private label, artisanal brands, among others

* Expects private label sales to outpace that of traditional branded products​

* Restaurants that successfully use mobile-based technology and delivery to connect with consumers are expected to outperform​

* The U.S. Beer segment continues a secular decline due to changing consumer preferences, including the shift to spirits and wine

* "Volume declines in U.S. beer segment could occur further as generational headwinds place pressure on overall alcohol consumption"​