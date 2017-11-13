FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Fitch says ‍shifting U.S. Consumer preferences accelerating trends like growth of private label, artisanal brands
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
General Electric faces long road to pruning assets
Business
General Electric faces long road to pruning assets
New BP range means half of Americans have hypertension
Health
New BP range means half of Americans have hypertension
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 13, 2017 / 3:09 PM / in 14 hours

BRIEF-Fitch says ‍shifting U.S. Consumer preferences accelerating trends like growth of private label, artisanal brands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Shifting U.S. Consumer preferences changing food & beverage landscape, accelerating trends like growth of private label, artisanal brands, among others

* Expects private label sales to outpace that of traditional branded products​

* Restaurants that successfully use mobile-based technology and delivery to connect with consumers are expected to outperform​

* The U.S. Beer segment continues a secular decline due to changing consumer preferences, including the shift to spirits and wine

* “Volume declines in U.S. beer segment could occur further as generational headwinds place pressure on overall alcohol consumption”​ Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.