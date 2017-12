BRIEF-‍Fitch says Soe Stake To Boost China Pension Fund, May Support Reform​

Dec 3 (Reuters) -

* ‍FITCH: SOE STAKE TO BOOST CHINA PENSION FUND, MAY SUPPORT REFORM​

* FITCH- CHINA‘S ‍PLAN TO TRANSFER 10% OF GOVERNMENT‘S EQUITY IN MOST COMMERCIALLY-ORIENTED SOES TO SSF IN 2018 COULD PUT PRESSURE ON SOES TO RAISE DIVIDENDS​

* FITCH- CHINA‘S ‍PLAN TO TRANSFER 10% OF GOVERNMENT‘S EQUITY IN MOST COMMERCIALLY-ORIENTED SOES TO SSF IN 2018 MAY SUPPORT EFFORTS TO IMPROVE SOE EFFICIENCY​

* FITCH- ‍NEAR-TERM INFLUENCE OF CHINA‘S SSF ON SOES IS UNLIKELY TO BE SUBSTANTIAL​

* FITCH- UNLIKELY THAT SSF WILL BECOME CHINA'S EQUIVALENT OF SINGAPORE'S STATE INVESTMENT COMPANY TEMASEK​ Source bit.ly/2BG1hEv