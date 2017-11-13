BRIEF-‍Fitch says stable outlook for U.S. banks as rates gradually rise

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Fitch :

* ‍Fitch says stable outlook for U.S. banks as rates gradually rise

* ‍Fitch says sector outlook for U.S. banks in 2018 is stable, reflecting expectation of marginally improving profitability in 2018​​

* Fitch - ‍Expect operating environment for U.S. banks to remain stable in 2018, with economic growth offering support for further rises in short-term interest rates​

* Fitch on U.S. banks says ‍uncertainties around tax reform and trade agreements could mute loan growth​