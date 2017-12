BRIEF-Fitch Says Tax Plan Sets Stage For U.S. Tech Sector Repatriation

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS TAX PLAN SETS STAGE FOR U.S. TECH SECTOR REPATRIATION

* FITCH SAYS BELIEVES TAX REFORM WILL BE A CREDIT POSITIVE FOR U.S. TECHNOLOGY SECTOR OVERALL

* FITCH SAYS CORPORATE TAX RATE REDUCTION SHOULD INCENTIVIZE U.S. TECHNOLOGY COMPANIES TO REPATRIATE EXCESS OVERSEAS CASH

* FITCH SAYS IN NEARER TERM, U.S. TECH SECTOR REPATRIATION COULD BE CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR BIGGEST OVERSEAS CASH HOLDERS, SUCH AS ORACLE, MICROSOFT, APPLE

* FITCH SAYS U.S. TECH SECTOR REPATRIATION MAY BE A NEARER-TERM CREDIT NEGATIVE

* FITCH SAYS ESTIMATES ENHANCED CASH MANAGEMENT AND U.S. TECH SECTOR REPATRIATION PLANNING SOPHISTICATION HAS REDUCED OFFSHORE MINIMUM CASH REQUIREMENTS

* FITCH SAYS EXPECT U.S. TECHNOLOGY ISSUERS WILL USE REPATRIATED OFF SHORE CASH FOR SHAREHOLDER RETURNS Source text for Eikon: