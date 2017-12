BRIEF-Fitch Says Tax Reform May Curb Capital Spending For U.S. CCRCs In 2018

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS TAX REFORM MAY CURB CAPITAL SPENDING FOR U.S. CONTINUING CARE RETIREMENT COMMUNITIES (CCRCS) IN 2018

* FITCH SAYS POTENTIAL LOSS OF TAX-EXEMPT FINANCING FROM TAX REFORM PROPOSALS WOULD REDUCE ACCESS TO CAPITAL & INCREASE BORROWING COSTS OR CCRCS

* FITCH SAYS POTENTIAL SHORT-TERM HIT TO CAPITAL SPENDING WILL NOT “DRAMATICALLY” AFFECT THE U.S. CCRCS’ CREDIT PROFILE

* FITCH SAYS AS FAR AS CHALLENGES FOR 2018, CCRCS ARE EXPERIENCING PRESSURE IN POST-ACUTE CARE CENSUS AND TIGHTENING EMPLOYMENT MARKETS

* FITCH SAYS BOLSTERING CCRCS' STABLE OUTLOOK NEXT YEAR IS "HEALTHY" U.S. HOUSING MARKET