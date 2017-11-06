FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fitch says tax reform proposal may add fiscal strain to U.S. public finance
November 6, 2017 / 8:13 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Fitch says tax reform proposal may add fiscal strain to U.S. public finance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Fitch says ‍tax reform proposal by republicans in u.s. House of representatives could affect some states’ and local jurisdictions’ revenues if passed​

* ‍fitch says likelihood of passage of the u.s. Tax reform proposal into law remains “far from certain” and will be subject to “potentially key changes”​

* ‍fitch says u.s. Tax reform proposal could limit tax raising flexibility, particularly for states that charge higher taxes​ Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

