Sept 29 (Reuters) -

* ‍Fitch says Thailand’s large banks well-placed for D-SIB requirements​

* Fitch says Thailand’s large banks should be able to comply with new capital requirements for domestic systemically important banks deemed “too big to fail”

* Fitch on Thailand’s large banks says banks named as D-SIBs all have capital ratios that are well above new minimum requirements, will be phased by 2020 Source text for Eikon: