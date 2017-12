Nov 30 (Reuters) -

* FITCH SAYS UK LIFE INSURANCE SECTOR OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE

* FITCH HAS REVISED ITS OUTLOOK FOR UK LIFE INSURANCE SECTOR TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE

* FITCH-UK LIFE INSURANCE SECTOR OUTLOOK REVISION REFLECTS STABILISATION OF INDIVIDUAL ANNUITY MARKET,STEADY DEMAND FOR SAVINGS,ASSET MANAGEMENT PRODUCTS

* FITCH ON UK LIFE INSURANCE SECTOR SAYS HIGH PROPERTY PRICES, AGEING POPULATION MAY ALSO SUPPORT FURTHER GROWTH IN LIFETIME MORTGAGE MARKET IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: