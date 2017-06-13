FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-‍fitch says U.S. life insurer mortgage performance strong amid credit concerns​
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
technology
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 13, 2017 / 4:38 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-‍fitch says U.S. life insurer mortgage performance strong amid credit concerns​

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Fitch:‍

* Fitch says U.S. life insurer mortgage performance strong amid credit concerns​

* Fitch says "‍mortgage exposure for U.S. life insurers continued a run of strong performance in 2016 driven by low credit impairments​"

* Fitch says ‍despite strong mortgage performance, U.S. life insurers could be exposed to credit concerns tied to aggressive underwriting in hotel, multifamily​

* Fitch says ‍other concerns for U.S. life insurers include new construction in certain markets, increasing interest-only loans as a percentage of total loans​ Source text for Eikon:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.