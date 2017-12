BRIEF-Fitch Says U.S. Not-for-Profit Hospitals Face Rising Challenges in 2018

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Fitch

* FITCH SAYS REGULATORY, POLITICAL & COMPETITIVE CHALLENGES WILL INTENSIFY FOR U.S. NOT-FOR-PROFIT HOSPITALS & HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS HEADED INTO NEXT YEAR

* FITCH SAYS WHILE IT HAS A STABLE RATING OUTLOOK FOR U.S. NOT-FOR-PROFIT HEALTHCARE SECTOR IN 2018, THE SECTOR OUTLOOK IS NEGATIVE

* FITCH SAYS PROFITABILITY TO CONTINUE TO WEAKEN GRADUALLY FOR U.S. NOT-FOR-PROFIT HOSPITALS SECTOR NEXT YEAR, ALTHOUGH OPERATING PERFORMANCE SHOULD BE STABLE

* FITCH SAYS GROWING PRESSURE ON SALARIES & WAGE EXPENSE & EROSION IN PAYOR MIX COULD ADVERSELY AFFECT OPERATING PERFORMANCE FOR LOWER-RATED U.S. HOSPITALS

* FITCH SAYS MAINTAINS STABLE OUTLOOK FOR RATINGS OF HEALTHCARE ISSUERS, WITH AFFIRMATIONS & STABLE OUTLOOKS TO DOMINATE MOST RATING ACTIONS IN 2018