Dec 6 (Reuters) - FITCH:

* FITCH SAYS AFTER A “ROUGH” 2017, U.S. PROPERTY AND CASUALTY INSURERS’ OPERATING PERFORMANCE APPEARS SET TO REBOUND SOMEWHAT NEXT YEAR

* FITCH SAYS WHILE RATING OUTLOOK IS STABLE FOR U.S. PROPERTY AND CASUALTY INSURERS, FUNDAMENTAL SECTOR OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE

* FITCH SAYS HIGHER UNDERWRITING LOSSES WILL PROMOTE PRICING STABILIZATION IN SEVERAL KEY SEGMENTS FOR U.S. PROPERTY AND CASUALTY INSURERS