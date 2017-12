Dec 12 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS U.S. STATE PENSION BURDENS TRENDING HIGHER THAN DEBT

* FITCH SAYS U.S. STATES CONTINUE TO KEEP OVERALL DEBT LARGELY IN CHECK, THOUGH THEIR PENSION BURDENS ARE LARGER AND RISING

* FITCH SAYS FITCH CALCULATED THAT SIX STATES HAVE LIABILITY BURDENS ECLIPSING 20 PCT OF PERSONAL INCOME; ILLINOIS TOPS THE LIST

