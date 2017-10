BRIEF-‍Fitch says very high Nigerian treasury bill yields are helping banks maintain margins​

Oct 27 (Reuters) -

* ‍Fitch says very high Nigerian treasury bill yields are helping banks to maintain their margins​

* Fitch says ‍high yields on Nigerian​ banks’ investments in t-bills are offsetting rise in funding costs

* ‍Fitch says Nigerian banks’ lending opportunities have been constrained by weak economic growth, continued soft oil prices and sluggish consumer demand​

* ‍Fitch says consider Nigerian banks’ capital adequacy to be weak, in general​

* ‍Fitch says high yields on Nigerian banks’ investments in t-bills compensating for scarcity of opportunities for profitable new lending to private sector​ Source text for Eikon: