Dec 19 (Reuters) - Fitch:‍

* FITCH SEES FUNDAMENTAL CONDITIONS TO IMPROVE FOR MOST ASIA-PACIFIC CORPORATES IN 2018 ON GLOBAL ECONOMIC GROWTH, STABLE COMMODITY PRICES, MODEST CAPEX​

* ‍FITCH SAYS CORPORATE DEFAULTS IN HEAVY INDUSTRIES LINKED TO PROPERTY AND INFRASTRUCTURE ARE LIKELY TO INCREASE IN 2018 IN CHINA​