BRIEF-Fitch Upgrades Croatia To 'BB+'; Outlook Stable​

* FITCH UPGRADES CROATIA TO ‘BB+', OUTLOOK STABLE​

* FITCH SAYS EXPECTS A RETURN TO DEFICIT FOR CROATIA IN 2018 REFLECTING MODEST INCREASES IN PUBLIC-SECTOR PAY, AMONG OTHERS​

* FITCH SAYS ‍FINANCIAL PROBLEMS AT AGROKOR HAVE NOT HAD A SIGNIFICANT MACROECONOMIC IMPACT IN CROATIA & HAVE BEEN WEATHERED BY BANKING SECTOR

* FITCH SAYS ‍STRENGTHENING TOURISM REVENUES HAVE UNDERPINNED A SUSTAINED IMPROVEMENT IN CROATIA‘S EXTERNAL POSITION​

* FITCH SAYS ‍SIGNS OF OVERHEATING ARE NOT EXPECTED TO EMERGE AND INFLATION SHOULD STAY LOW IN CROATIA​