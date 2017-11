Nov 27 (Reuters) - Five Point Holdings Llc:

* FIVE POINT OPERATING COMPANY LP, UNIT, PLAN TO OFFER ADDITIONAL $50 MILLION OF 7.875% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025​