FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Five Point Holdings announces third quarter 2017 results
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Philippine outsourcing industry braces for AI
Technology
Philippine outsourcing industry braces for AI
Trump's limited appeal a warning sign for Republicans
U.S.
Trump's limited appeal a warning sign for Republicans
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 8, 2017 / 10:06 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

BRIEF-Five Point Holdings announces third quarter 2017 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Five Point Holdings Llc

* Five Point Holdings, LLC announces third quarter 2017 results

* Five Point Holdings LLC - ‍revenues increased by $0.5 million, or 4.5%, to $11.6 million for three months ended September 30, 2017​

* Five Point Holdings LLC - ‍on November 8, Five Point operating company entered into an amendment to its $50 million credit facility​

* Five Point Holdings - credit facility amendment ‍will increase maximum aggregate borrowing amount to $125 million and extend term of facility to April 2020​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.