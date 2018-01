Jan 25 (Reuters) - Five Prime Therapeutics Inc:

* FIVE PRIME ANNOUNCES PRICING OF UPSIZED PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS - PRICED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF 5.1 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK AT $19.50/SHARE​

* FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍SIZE OF OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM $75 MILLION TO $100 MILLION​