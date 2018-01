Jan 25 (Reuters) - Five Prime Therapeutics Inc:

* FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION PAYMENT BY BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB FOR CABIRALIZUMAB DEVELOPMENT MILESTONE

* FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS MILESTONE WAS TRIGGERED BY INITIATION OF A MULTI-ARM PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL SPONSORED BY BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB