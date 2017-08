BRIEF-Five Prime Therapeutics Q2 loss per share $1.58

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Five Prime Therapeutics Inc

* Five Prime announces second quarter 2017 results and provides business update

* Q2 loss per share $1.58

* Q2 earnings per share view $-1.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Five Prime Therapeutics - ‍cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $350.7 million on June 30, 2017, compared to $421.7 million on Dec 31, 2016​

* Five Prime Therapeutics Inc - ‍collaboration revenue for Q2 of 2017 decreased by $1.4 million to $7.8 million from $9.2 million in Q2 of 2016​

* Five Prime Therapeutics Inc - expects full-year 2017 net cash used in operating activities to be less than $120 million​

* Five Prime Therapeutics Inc - ‍estimates ending 2017 with slightly less than $300 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: