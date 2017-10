Sept 19 (Reuters) - Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc

* Flanigan’s reports on damage and business interruption caused by Hurricane Irma

* Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc - ‍All locations owned and/or operated by company, including franchises, sustained minimal damage​

* Flanigan's Enterprises-Does not believe Irma will have material adverse effect on restaurant food,bar revenues,retail package revenues for current quarter​