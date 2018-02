BRIEF-Flexigroup To Launch Consumer Lease Product In Mid-Feb

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Flexigroup Ltd:

* WILL BE LAUNCHING A NEW CONSUMER LEASE PRODUCT IN MID-FEBRUARY 2018

* CONSUMER LEASE PRODUCT, DELIVERED DIGITALLY, WILL BE LAUNCHED WITH A MAJOR RETAILER IN FEBRUARY

* SEES POST-TAX WRITE-OFF OF GOODWILL AND ACQUIRED INTANGIBLE ASSETS OF $76.2 MILLION AND CAPITALISED DEVELOPMENT SOFTWARE OF $12.9 MILLION

* EXISTING FLEXIRENT BRAND WILL BE RETIRED OVER TIME AND PORTFOLIO WILL BE RUN DOWN OVER NEXT FEW YEARS.

* EXPECTATION OF MEETING ITS CASH NPAT GUIDANCE OF $85-$90 MILLION FOR FY18 REMAINS UNCHANGED

* IMPAIRMENT CHARGE WILL HAVE NO ADVERSE EFFECT ON FLEXIGROUP'S INTERIM AND FINAL DIVIDENDS AS THESE ARE DETERMINED BY GROUP'S CASH NPAT