Oct 6 (Reuters) - Flexion Therapeutics Inc

* Flexion Therapeutics announces FDA approval of Zilretta (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) for osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain

* Says ‍product label also includes positive data from type 2 diabetes study​

* Says ‍commercial supply expected to be available by late October following recent completion of manufacturing process validation​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: