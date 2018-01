Jan 25 (Reuters) - Flexsteel Industries Inc:

* FLEXSTEEL REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

* Q2 SALES ROSE 9.2 PERCENT TO $129.4 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.78

* SAYS DURING REMAINDER OF FISCAL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS HIGH SINGLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH