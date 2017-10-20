FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Flexsteel reports Q1 earnings per share $0.78
#Regulatory News
October 20, 2017 / 1:02 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Flexsteel reports Q1 earnings per share $0.78

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Flexsteel Industries Inc:

* Flexsteel reports first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.78

* Q1 sales rose 6.9 percent to $119.8 million

* ‍company expects to see continuing raw material cost increases into calendar year 2018​

* Flexsteel Industries- for remainder of FY 2018, co expects moderate revenue growth including intentional sales decrease to certain contract customers​

* ‍company expects to see continuing raw material cost increases into calendar year 2018​

* Flexsteel Industries- expects to capitalize $12 million for construction of manufacturing facility, $6 million for operations​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

