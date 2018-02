Feb 14 (Reuters) - Alaska Air Group Inc:

* FLIGHT ATTENDANT UNION REACHES MERGER TENTATIVE AGREEMENT WITH ALASKA AIRLINES

* ASSOCIATION OF FLIGHT ATTENDANTS-CWA SAYS REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ALASKA AIRLINES ON JCBA COVERING OVER 5,400 FLIGHT ATTENDANTS

* ASSOCIATION OF FLIGHT ATTENDANTS - ‍AGREEMENT INCLUDES PARITY ON PAY RATES FOR VIRGIN AMERICA FLIGHT ATTENDANTS SWITCHING ONTO ALASKA JCBA​‍​