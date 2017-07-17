FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Floor & Decor Holdings Inc sees qtrly adjusted EPS to be approx $0.19 to $0.20
July 17, 2017 / 10:02 PM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Floor & Decor Holdings Inc sees qtrly adjusted EPS to be approx $0.19 to $0.20

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Floor & Decor Holdings Inc:

* Preliminary net sales for 13 weeks ended June 29, are estimated to be about $342.0 million to $344.0 million -SEC Filing

* Operating income estimated to be about $32.1 million-$34.1 million for thirteen weeks ended June 29

* Adjusted earnings per share is estimated to be approx $0.19 to $0.20 for thirteen weeks ended June 29, 2017

* For 13 weeks ended June 29, estimates comparable store sales growth of about 14.7 percent versus comparable store sales growth of 22.6 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $333.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

