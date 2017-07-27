FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
12 days ago
BRIEF-Floor & Decor Holdings Q2 adjusted EPS $0.20
July 27, 2017 / 8:25 PM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-Floor & Decor Holdings Q2 adjusted EPS $0.20

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Floor & Decor Holdings Inc:

* Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. announces second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.20

* Q2 earnings per share $0.20

* Q2 sales $344 million versus i/b/e/s view $338.9 million

* Q2 same store sales rose 14.7 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy net sales $1,318 million - $1,331 million

* Sees fy comparable store sales growth 10% to 12%

* Sees fy gaap diluted eps $0.57 - $0.60

* Sees fy adjusted diluted eps $0.57 - $0.60

* Sees fy capital expenditures $100 million - $104 million

* Sees q3 net sales $331 million - $337 million

* Sees q3 comparable store sales growth 9% to 11%

* Sees q3 gaap diluted eps $0.12 - $0.14

* Sees q3 adjusted diluted eps $0.12 - $0.14

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $332.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $1.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

