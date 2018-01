Jan 16 (Reuters) - NextEra Energy Inc:

* FLORIDA POWER & LIGHT COMPANY SAYS CUSTOMERS WILL NOT PAY A SURCHARGE FOR HURRICANE IRMA RESTORATION AS PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED​

* FLORIDA POWER & LIGHT COMPANY SAYS FPL PLANS TO APPLY FEDERAL TAX SAVINGS TOWARD $1.3 BILLION COST OF HURRICANE IRMA RESTORATION​