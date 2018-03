March 2 (Reuters) - Nextera Energy Inc:

* FLORIDA POWER & LIGHT - ANNOUNCED NAMES AND LOCATIONS OF 4 NEW SOLAR POWER PLANTS EXPECTED TO BEGIN POWERING CUSTOMERS BY MID-2019​

* ‍FLORIDA POWER & LIGHT - FROM 2016 TO 2023, FPL EXPECTS TO INSTALL OVER 10 MILLION SOLAR PANELS​