FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Flotek Industries says co, affiliates entered into 10th amendment to amended and restated revolving credit, term loan and security agreement​
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
Technology
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 3, 2017 / 8:21 PM / in 14 days

BRIEF-Flotek Industries says co, affiliates entered into 10th amendment to amended and restated revolving credit, term loan and security agreement​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Flotek Industries Inc

* Flotek Industries - ‍on Sept 29, co, affiliates entered into tenth amendment to amended and restated revolving credit, term loan and security agreement​

* Flotek Industries Inc says pursuant to amendment, maximum loan amount increased to $75 million - SEC Filing

* Flotek Industries Inc - ‍pursuant to amendment term of credit facility was extended two years to mature on may 10, 2022​

* Flotek Industries Inc - ‍pursuant to amendment eligible inventory cap in revolving advances calculation increased from $45 million to $52 million​

* Flotek Industries Inc - pursuant to amendment, availability block of $5 million, applied as a reduction of gross collateral value, was removed Source text: (bit.ly/2hJJNBx) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.