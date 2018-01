Jan 8 (Reuters) - FLOW TRADERS NV:

* REG-FLOW TRADERS RECEIVES LICENSE IN HONG KONG, OPENS NEW OFFICE

* LICENSE REQUIRED TO BECOME AN EXCHANGE PARTICIPANT OF HONG KONG STOCK EXCHANGE

* ENABLES FLOW TRADERS HONG KONG TO ACT AS AN OFFICIAL MARKET MAKER IN ETFS AND FUTURES

* FLOW TRADERS WILL START PROVIDING LIQUIDITY IN HONG KONG-LISTED ETFS AND FUTURES, AS A REGULATED MARKET MAKER