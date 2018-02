BRIEF-Flow Traders Reports Q4 NTI up 24% at 39.3 Million Euros

Feb 9 (Reuters) - FLOW TRADERS NV:

* REG-FLOW TRADERS REPORTS NTI 24% GROWTH IN 4Q17, PROPOSES FINAL DIVIDEND OF € 0.35, STRONG START TO 2018

* ‍FLOW TRADERS PROPOSES FINAL FY17 DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.35.​

* FY18 COST GROWTH GUIDANCE REITERATED AT A MAXIMUM OF 15% ANNUALLY

* STRONG GROWTH TREND WITNESSED IN THE ETP INDUSTRY IN 2017, EXPECTED TO CONTINUE IN 2018 AND BEYOND

* ‍4Q17 NET TRADING INCOME (NTI) WAS EUR 39.3M (+24% Q-O-Q)​

* ‍4Q17 EBITDA MARGIN WAS 34%, LEADING TO AN EPS OF EUR 0.17 (+43% Q-O-Q)​

* PROPOSES A TOTAL DIVIDEND OVER 2017 OF EUR 0.65

* Q4 FLOW TRADERS ETP VALUE TRADED EUR 164.0 BILLION VERSUS EUR 162.3 BILLION IN Q3

* ‍4Q17 ETP VALUE TRADED ROSE TO EUR 164BN (+1% Q-O-Q)​

* ‍4Q17 ETP VALUE TRADED ROSE TO EUR 164BN (+1% Q-O-Q)​

* Q4 NET PROFIT EUR 7.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.6 MILLION IN Q3