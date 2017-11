Nov 14 (Reuters) - FLOW TRADERS NV:

* ‍STARTING MARCH 31, 2018 CO REQUIRED TO MEET REQUIREMENTS OF EU CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS REGULATION (CRR)​

* IS CURRENTLY ASSESSING IMPACT OF THESE CRR CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS​

* ‍POLICY CHANGE FROM DNB MAY ALSO MEAN THAT FLOW TRADERS' REMUNERATION POLICY IS SUBJECT TO CHANGES AS OF 2020​