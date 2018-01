Jan 11 (Reuters) - Flowers Foods Inc:

* FLOWERS FOODS SAYS ON JAN 4,ISSUED TRADE NOTICE INFORMING SOME THIRD-PARTY CUSTOMERS OF VOLUNTARY RECALL OF UNBAKED (RAW) FROZEN BISCUITS - SEC FILING

* FLOWERS FOODS - ‍ISSUED RECALL BECAUSE OF POSSIBLE CONTAMINATION WITH LISTERIA MONOCYTOGENES​

* FLOWERS FOODS INC - ‍RECALL IS NOT ANTICIPATED TO BE FINANCIALLY MATERIAL; NO ILLNESSES HAVE BEEN REPORTED​ RELATED TO RECALLED PRODUCT