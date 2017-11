BRIEF-Flowserve Corp reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.37

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Flowserve Corp

* Flowserve Corp reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 sales $883 million versus I/B/E/S view $871.8 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.37

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Flowserve Corp - qtrly ‍reported earnings per share(EPS) of $0.36​

* Flowserve Corp - qtrly ‍total bookings were $893 million, down 6.9%, or 8.6% on a constant currency basis​

* Flowserve Corp - ‍backlog at September 30, 2017 was $2.1 billion, up 12.5% versus 2016 year-end​

* Flowserve Corp - qtrly ‍results impacted by working capital reserves and bookings headwinds from ongoing delays in customer final investment decisions​

* Flowserve Corp - now expects 2017 reported and adjusted EPS target ranges of $1.05 to $1.15 and $1.30 to $1.40, respectively​

* Flowserve Corp - ‍both 2017 EPS target ranges are based on an expected 7 to 9 percent decline in revenues year-over-year​