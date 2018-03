BRIEF-Fluidigm Announces Exchange Of Convertible Notes

March 2 (Reuters) - Fluidigm Corp:

* FLUIDIGM ANNOUNCES EXCHANGE OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES

* FLUIDIGM - ‍ ENTERED SEPARATE TRANSACTIONS TO EXCHANGE ABOUT $125.0 MILLION OF ITS 2.75% NOTES DUE 2034 FOR ABOUT $125.0 MILLION OF NEW 2.75% NOTES DUE 2034​

* FLUIDIGM - ‍EXCHANGE NOTES WILL BE SENIOR, UNSECURED OBLIGATIONS OF CO, WILL BEAR INTEREST AT 2.75% PER YEAR​

* FLUIDIGM - EXCHANGE NOTES TO MATURE ON FEB 1, 2034, UNLESS EARLIER CONVERTED, REDEEMED OR REPURCHASED IN ACCORDANCE WITH TERMS OF NOTES

* FLUIDIGM CORP - ‍EACH $1,000 PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF EXISTING NOTES WILL BE EXCHANGED FOR $1,000 PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF EXCHANGE NOTES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: