Jan 30 (Reuters) - Flushing Financial Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS RECORD FULL YEAR NET INTEREST INCOME; 7.1% ANNUAL LOAN GROWTH WHILE CREDIT QUALITY REMAINS STRONG; 11% QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASE PLANNED FOR 2018

* Q4 CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.33

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.43 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $43.1 MILLION, AN IMPROVEMENT OF 1.7% YOY

* IMPACT OF TAX REFORM RESULT IN CHARGE OF $3.8 MILLION, OR $0.13/SHARE IN QUARTER