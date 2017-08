Aug 10 (Reuters) - Fly Leasing Ltd

* Fly Leasing reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.31

* Q2 earnings per share $0.09

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fly Leasing Ltd - ‍Expect to meet our $750 million acquisition target in 2017 - and we have financial resources to acquire an additional $2 billion of aircraft​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: