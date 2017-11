Nov 7 (Reuters) - Fmc Corp -

* FMC CORPORATION ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH NUFARM LIMITED

* ‍SIGNING OF A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH NUFARM LIMITED TO DIVEST A PORTION OF FMC‘S EUROPEAN HERBICIDE PORTFOLIO​

* FMC CORP -‍UNDER TRANSACTION, NUFARM WILL ACQUIRE FMC‘S SU-CLASS HERBICIDES AND FLORASULAM FOR POST-EMERGENCE USE TO CONTROL BROADLEAF WEEDS IN CEREALS​

* ‍IN EXCHANGE, FMC WILL RECEIVE $90 MILLION, WHICH INCLUDES PURCHASE OF EXISTING PRODUCT INVENTORY​