Feb 16 (Reuters) - FNAC DARTY SA:

* GROUPE FNAC DARTY APPOINTS NEW DIRECTOR OF MARKETING AND E-COMMERCE

* ANNABEL CHAUSSAT HAS BEEN APPOINTED, EFFECTIVE MARCH 19, DIRECTOR OF MARKETING AND E-COMMERCE AT GROUPE FNAC DARTY.