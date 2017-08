BRIEF-Fnac Darty H1 current operating income rises to 33.9‍​ million euros​

July 25 (Reuters) - FNAC DARTY SA:

* H1 REVENUES EUR ‍​3.22 BILLION VERSUS EUR 3.30 BILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 CURRENT OPERATING INCOME EUR 33.9‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍EXPECTS TO EXCEED ITS TARGET OF 50 STORE OPENINGS IN 2017​

* AT LEAST HALF OF EUR 130 MILLION IN SYNERGIES WILL HAVE BEEN GENERATED BY END OF 2017

* ‍SECOND HALF OF 2017 WILL RETURN TO A MORE NORMATIVE BASIS FOR COMPARISON

* FNAC DARTY REAFFIRMS ITS OBJECTIVE OF ACHIEVING EUR 130 MILLION IN SYNERGIES BY END-2018

* ‍RAPID PROGRESS OF FNAC DARTY INTEGRATION: EUR 43 MILLION IN SYNERGIES AT END-JUNE 2017​ ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)