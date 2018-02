Feb 22 (Reuters) - Fnac Darty CEO Enrique Marinez tells a news conference:

* SAYS NOT RULING OUT MAKING ACQUISITIONS IN THE FUTURE

* FNAC-DARTY very pleased with its partnership with SFAM

* Insurance broker SFAM bought 11 percent of Fnac Darty earlier this month, becoming its second-largest shareholder after Germany’s Ceconomy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Pascale Denis)