Feb 28 (Reuters) - Fncb Bancorp Inc:

* FNCB BANCORP, INC. APPROVED FOR LISTING ON THE NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKET

* FNCB BANCORP - RECEIVED APPROVAL TO LIST SHARES OF COMMON STOCK FOR TRADING ON NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKET

* FNCB BANCORP- EXPECTS SHARES OF COMMON STOCK WILL BEGIN TRADING UNDER SYMBOL "FNCB," EFFECTIVE WITH OPENING OF MARKET ON MONDAY, MARCH 5